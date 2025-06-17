Huge $50m Canterbury supermarket set to open early

Pak’nSave Rolleston will be located on Levi Rd within a new shopping hub. Image: Foodstuffs South Island

Canterbury's newest and largest supermarket is set to "open two months early".

Foodstuffs South Island retail and property general manager Tim Donaldson told the New Zealand Herald the 8100sq m Pak’nSave Rolleston has cost about $50m to build and will be the largest retail outlet on the South Island.

"This has been built for under $50 million,” Donaldson said. He told the Herald it was built by Naylor Love on a greenfields site "and it will open two months early".

The Levy Rd supermarket was set to open at the end of 2025. But Donaldson told the Herald it is now expected to open on October 14.

The supermarket will have 485 car parks and employ about 250 staff. The recruitment process is set to start this month with senior leadership roles coming up in July.

Donaldson told the Herald people had already expressed interest in 50 to 100 positions.

The new supermarket is owned by Phillip and Sarah Blackburn.

Blackburn has managed New World Wānaka, New World Balclutha, New World Ilam in Christchurch and Pak’nSave Riccarton, the Herald reported.

The store is set to open in October. Photo: Foodstuffs South Island

Blackburn told the Herald he expected 30,000 to 35,000 shopper visits a week at Pak’nSave Rolleston.

Donaldson previously said the store will be at the heart of the growing community.

"This new store will not only provide affordable, healthy food and create jobs, but it’s designed with sustainability in mind," he said.

"We’ve incorporated solar panels, EV charging stations, and energy-efficient refrigeration systems that use natural refrigerants. There’s also extensive use of natural light and LED lighting and a heat-reclaim unit for hot water and heating systems to cut energy consumption."

Pak’nSave Rolleston will have eight staff-operated checkouts and 18 self-service checkouts. There will also be about 60 hand-held scanners for SHOP’nGO and a dedicated Click & Collect space.

"We’re really looking forward to bringing this new Pak’nSave to the South Island," Donaldson said.

"This store is going to be part of a new, vibrant shopping area for Rolleston. We want to give our customers a place where they can count on getting what they need, at a good price, while also making sure it’s a good experience for them every time they visit."