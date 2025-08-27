Native birds flock into red zone wetland for nesting season

Pied-stilts will be nesting on the islands soon. Photo: CCC

The Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor’s first wetland is becoming a haven for native wildlife, with new bird species flocking in to nest.

Christchurch City Council's regular bird monitoring at the Waitaki St wetland in Bexley is showing an increase in bird numbers and species richness.

City council ecologist Andrew Crossland said the wildlife diversity is continuously improving.

The 2ha wetland was created earlier this year after the city council removed sheet metal pilings north of Pages Rd bridge at Waitaki St, allowing tidal river waters to flow into low-lying areas.

The site provides a rich habitat for the natural regeneration of native plants and the feeding, roosting and nesting requirements of birds.

Crossland said the habitat is developing exactly as it should, with vegetation transitioning from submerged exotic grasses and weeds into saltmarsh within the basin.

The Waitaki St wetland in Bexley. Photo: CCC

Ephemeral ponds along the old street alignments create the ideal environment, he said.

"This is the perfect wet, marshy habitat for native water birds, and we’re now seeing several species coming in to roost in preparation for spring.

"Spur-winged plovers are already nesting in the areas, and native black-billed and red-billed gulls are showing interest in the stony islands.

"We’re expecting pied stilts to be nesting on the islands soon, as groups have been showing pre-breeding behaviours, and we may see native waterfowl coming in too."

With the birds establishing at this new site, Crossland urges residents to protect the breeding grounds.

"Loud noises, including motorbikes and fast e-bikes passing through the area, can disturb the wildlife, as can dogs running off lead.

"So we’re asking residents to please take care when travelling nearby."

Native gulls are showing interest in the islands. Photo: CCC

Over the summer months, minor landform modifications will smooth off the old stopbank to give it a more natural shape, improving its suitability for roosting further.

The wetland will naturally re-establish native vegetation, with salt-tolerant indigenous marsh plants expected to come through in spring.

The downstream edge of the tidal wetland will continue to transform over the next two to three years as the marsh regeneration happens.