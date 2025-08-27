The Canterbury man whose job is to 'have a go at scammers'

PHOTO: FILE

An elderly person scammed by someone pretending to be from a fibre network provider in Canterbury had $400 cleaned out of their bank account.

Aaron Lovelace of Tech Medics in Kaiapoi says while pretending to sell the person a new router to increase the speed of their internet, the person was directed to log into their bank account to set up payment for the new equipment.

The scammer then got in and cleaned out the account, and then took over the person’s computer for over 12 hours ‘‘poking around’’, unbeknownst to the elderly person.

Aaron believes they may have been trying to set up a profile of the person, which they could then use for identity theft.

He says scammers, with the help of AI, are becoming more and more sophisticated, but his two-person tiny business in Kaiapoi is aiming to put the brakes on their ability to fleece people by conning them into giving them access to their computers.

Tech Medics is the only firm in New Zealand to have approval for software, Serif Secure, which has been developed overseas by those whose job it is to ‘‘have a go at scammers’’ and try to stop their behaviour.

The anti-scam software blocks scam websites, remote control access and phishing attempts.

It's designed to keep families safe with real time alerts and device monitoring.

Aaron says the software has been developed over the past eight years, and has a cellphone number in it, so it can text family if it thinks a scammer is at work on a loved ones phone.

‘‘I am really excited this will be available, because we see so many elderly people who come in having lost thousands of dollars,’’ Aaron says.

Aaron is also doing a course through Auckland University in cyber security and forensics, to help in investigating cyber theft.

He says fortunately in the latest instance, the elderly person was able to get their money back after the bank stopped the transaction.

However, he warns, with the help of AI, scamming will become increasingly sophisticated.

Combined with this is Windows 10 becoming unsupported in mid-October and, unless change is made to the security of those with Windows 10, getting insurance if you are scammed could be incredibly difficult.

‘‘Amazingly, there was a story done last year where 80% of CEOs were prepared to buy better tea and coffee than spend money on cyber security. Many don't understand, therefore don’t see the value in it,’’ Aaron says.

The Serif Secure software will be live and ready to buy in about a month from Tech Medics.

‘‘We can put it on computers and manage it for clients, or they can install it themselves,’’ Aaron says.