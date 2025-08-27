Priscilla Presley coming to the Isaac Theatre Royal

Priscilla Presley on stage at 'An Evening with Priscilla Presley' at Las Vegas in November last year. Photo: Getty Images

Priscilla Presley will visit Christchurch in November to share her personal stories and memories of her life married to rock and roll legend Elvis.

An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Life After Elvis will be on stage at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Ōtautahi Christchurch on November 19 before heading to the Auckland's Bruce Mason Centre on November 20.

The shows follow the release of her memoir Softly, As I Leave You.

Priscilla, 80, has established herself as an actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist.

She was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973.

Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, died in 2023.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla said in a statement at the time.

Two days before her death, Lisa Marie had appeared with her mother at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film Elvis.

Butler paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.