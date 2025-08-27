Liquidators appointed for orchards

Ardgour Valley Orchards’ Sharon Kirk walks between apricot rows in January this year. The orchard has recently been placed in liquidation. PHOTO: SRL FILES

Liquidators have been appointed for Ardgour Valley Orchards, near Tarras, but information is scant on what exactly is happening.

An advertisement in the Otago Daily Times last week said liquidators had been appointed for Ardgour Valley Orchards GP and Ardgour Valley Orchards LP.

The liquidation decision was made by the special resolution of the shareholders on August 10, and the limited partnership, also on August 10.

Liquidators Diana Matchett and Colin Gower, of BDO in Christchurch, had been appointed and had given notice all creditors should make a claim by September 5.

Ardgour Valley Orchards was situated on part of Ardgour Station.

Ardgour Station in Tarras has been sold to Santana Minerals for gold mine operations on the Rise and Shine claim but the 38ha where the trees were situated was not part of the sale.

Bruce and Linda Jolly sold the farm, which had been in the family for 70 years, for $25 million to the mining company.

The orchard was started by the Jollys along with Ross and Sharon Kirk.

The orchard was owned by a group of 15 shareholders and run by a management team, according to the company website.

The Jollys and a company linked to the Kirks have more than 75% of the shares in Ardgour Valley Orchards GP. Mr Jolly could not be contacted.

The orchard had 15,000 apricot trees and 15,200 cherry trees. They had grown the new brand of Summer apricot this season, with about 100 tonnes exported.

The website said upwards of 200 people worked at the orchard at peak times.

A call to Ardgour Valley Orchards referred all questions to Ms Matchett, who did not reply to phone and email messages.

