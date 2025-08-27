Bid to post cannabis to South Island thwarted by courier company employee

By Tara Shaskey, Open Justice multimedia journalist A large package set for delivery has caused quite a stink for one courier company, causing it to dial in the help of the police. The box was dropped off at New Zealand Couriers in New Plymouth and was bound for an address in Tākaka. But an employee noticed it was emitting the “distinctive odour” of cannabis.

But police didn’t have to look far to figure out who was behind the package, with the source having provided his name and contact details on the package receipt.

Anthony Ellison, 40, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, charged with possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis, to which he pleaded guilty.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Ellison dropped off the “large white box” to the courier on October 24 last year.

Inside was 445g of dried cannabis leaf material, intended to make the journey across the Cook Strait to Tākaka.

But after the employee clocked the smell of cannabis, the police were notified.

This led to a search of Ellison’s house in New Plymouth, where police found four “large” cannabis plants growing in pots on his deck.

A “jungle grow tent”, grow lights and a set of scales were also found and seized.

When speaking with the police, Ellison said he had gone to the couriers to drop the package off for a friend.

He admitted the plants growing at his house were his.

In court, defence lawyer Emily Forsyth submitted there was no element of commercial gain in Ellison’s offending, and he was in full-time employment with a recent opportunity to advance his career.

She said he undertook random drug-testing at work and had offered to do the same through Corrections.

The appropriate sentence was community detention, with a weekend curfew to facilitate the weekday travel Ellison undertook for work, Forsyth submitted.

Police prosecutor Lewis Sutton had no issues with the defence’s submissions but asked for a destruction order to be made in respect to the cannabis and equipment.

Judge Hikaka said Ellison had “a lot of previous convictions” but none for drug offending.

“You could count yourself fortunate. You could have faced different charges on the basis of that quantity, and your posting, as well as your admission that it was to supply someone else.”

The judge agreed the appropriate sentence was community detention, with a weekend curfew, imposing the sentence for three months.

However, he added six months of supervision and made a destruction order for the cannabis and equipment.