Inexperienced young trampers lost in snow and rain 'fortunate' to be rescued

File photo

A group of trampers are "extremely fortunate" to have been rescued after getting lost in harsh weather near Middlemarch, police say.

The five young adults were caught unprepared for the conditions on Saturday night, which included snow, rain and gale-force winds, Senior Sergeant Blair Dalton said.

"They did not have adequate clothing or supplies, and they were not experienced trampers.

"They are extremely fortunate that they were able to call for help in an area with notoriously patchy cellphone coverage.

"If they hadn’t been able to call for help, we may have been dealing with a tragic situation today."

Police were now reminding anyone heading out into the great outdoors this spring to be prepared.

The group set out on their tramp to a hut late on Saturday afternoon, despite "extremely poor weather" in the area, police said in a statement.

They soon got into difficulty due to the conditions and became lost.

Fortunately, they were able to get cellphone reception about 7.30pm to call for help.

Police, search and rescue and local farmers were able to reach the group and walk them out.

Snr Sgt Dalton said the incident was a timely reminder to be prepared if you were heading outdoors.

"Spring weather is often unpredictable, and can still be cold and inhospitable. Any time you head out on a tramp, no matter what time of year, you need to take basic steps to ensure your safety."

‘‘Plan your trip and make sure you tell someone where you are going.

‘‘And most importantly, check the weather before you leave, and if it’s not looking good — don’t risk it.

Poor conditions could cost people their lives, Snr Sgt Dalton said.

‘‘We want everyone heading out to be prepared and come home safely.’’