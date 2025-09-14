Coalition unveils $70 million boost for tourism, events

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston. Photo: RNZ/Lucy Xia

The government has announced a suite of funding packages amounting to $70 million to boost events and tourism.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston made the announcement with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

She said the government would significantly increase investment to stimulate these sectors and drive economic activity.

A breakdown of the $70 million investment

• $40 million events attraction package to secure large-scale international events from 2026

• $10 million events boost fund to support existing events and attract international opportunities

• $10 million regional tourism boost campaign to incentivise international visitors

• Up to $10 million for tourism infrastructure upgrades, including cycle trails

Upston said the funding put New Zealand's investment in events and tourism on par with the Australian state of Queensland.

"The investment will allow New Zealand to compete with Australia to host big acts, and will give international visitors even more reasons to come and explore New Zealand, while also encouraging Kiwis to get out and about," Upston said.

The minister said major events would boost regional economies, and give both locals and overseas visitors something to look forward too.

"Major events - whether they are sports showdowns, the world's most popular artists or well-loved favourites - can be a bonanza for the cities and regions that host them, supporting local jobs and incomes in the hospitality and retail sectors and beyond," she said.

"New Zealand's economy is getting back on track, but we know some of our cities and regions could benefit from an additional boost in the short-term."

The packages - a mix of new and existing funding - will be rolled out over the next two years, with further announcements on events and infrastructure projects expected by the end of the year.

"We know big events deliver," Upston said. "For example, over three years, 14 Auckland shows - including Coldplay and Pearl Jam - generated $33.7 million for the local economy, with 490,000 attendees.

"We want to see more action like that and we are stepping up with incentives to promoters to make it happen."