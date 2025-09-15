Man transferred to Christchurch Hospital with 'unexplained injuries'

Police are continuing inquiries into an incident which left a man with serious injuries in Queenstown.

Officers were called to the intersection of Moke Lake Rd and Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd about 6.15pm yesterday.

A man was found with "unexplained injuries", police said in a statement this morning.

"He was taken to Dunedin Hospital but has since been transferred to Christchurch.

"Inquiries include exploring whether the man may have been injured earlier, and in a different location, to where he was found."

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

A resident in the vicinity of the incident confirmed traffic had been stopped on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd for several hours from early evening.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times mid-evening, the Ben Lomond-area resident, who did not want to be named, said they had not heard anything unusual and had not been contacted by police.

The ODT understands the road was reopened to traffic at about 9pm.

There would be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries were ongoing, a spokesman said.