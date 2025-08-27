Woman who died in Chch police cell had been tasered

New details have been revealed about the events that led up to the death of a woman in a Christchurch police cell on Monday.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said in a statement police were called to a Rakaia address about 1am on Monday following reports of an intoxicated woman who was in possession of a knife.

He said she was allegedly "hurting herself and threatening harm to others".

"Faced with a tense and dangerous situation, and after unsuccessful appeals for the weapon to be put down, police tasered the woman.

"She was arrested and transported to the Christchurch custody suite.

"The woman was assessed by a doctor in the police custody suite shortly after 4am, before being placed in a cell."

The woman was found unresponsive in her cell about 6.50am.

"Police immediately notified St John and officers also provided medical assistance," Hill said.

"Sadly, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

"Her death has been referred to the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA)."