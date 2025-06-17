Giant redwood, cabbage tree cluster in running for national title

Shane Buckner and his pupils holding a poster asking the North Canterbury community to vote for their "beautiful tree" at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GBSR22Z . Photo: Shane Buckner

Rangiora Borough School’s giant redwood and a cluster of cabbage trees in Burnside have been named as finalists in the NZ Tree of the Year competition.

The redwood tree was named Waimakariri Tree of the Year earlier this year, while the enduring cluster of tī kōuka/cabbage trees at Burnside High School - known as Te Herenga Ora - has been called a "silent sentinel of history".

The towering Sequoiadendron giganteum in Rangiora, which is believed to have been planted in about 1860, and Te Herenga Ora are two of the six finalists chosen by a panel of judges.

It is now up to the New Zealand public to choose which one of them will become 'Tree of the Year NZ 2025'.

The competition is organised by the NZ Notable Trees Trust as a celebration of the "beloved trees that shape our landscapes, memories, and communities", says trustee Brad Cadwallader.

"It was inspired by the long-running European Tree of the Year and shares stories of trees that hold cultural, historical, and personal significance."

Rangiora Borough School principal Shane Buckner said it was exciting to learn the "beautiful tree" was a finalist in the national competition.

The tree has become a living symbol of continuity, pride and belonging at the school.

"It has featured in many designs over the 150 years Rangiora Borough School has been part of the community," Buckner said.

"Our updated uniform has a stylish representation of our tree in the side panels of the shirt, and our children wear this with pride."

The tree is the "focal point" of the school with a stage built around its trunk dedicated to the tamariki of Rangiora Borough School.

Pupils can "sing, dance and play on for many generations to come" on the stage in memory of the late Alan Sutton who was principal at the school from 2001-2021.

"The stage area provides a number of opportunities for our children to gather and use in a variety of ways, from performance or just for relaxing," Buckner says.

He is hoping Canterbury residents will support the school by voting for its tree in the national competition.

The Waimakariri competition was run by the Waimakariri District Council greenspace team.

Council senior ranger biodiversity Mike Kwant is also calling on the Canterbury community to vote for the giant redwood.

Te Herenga Ora stands proudly in the grounds of Burnside High School. Photo: NZNTT

"We are thrilled that our Rangiora Borough School giant redwood has been selected as a finalist," Kwant says.

"I am sure you all will be keen to promote this Waimakariri District tree by voting for it, and sharing this around the traps to get as many votes as we can muster."

Meanwhile, the NZ Notable Trees Trust said what makes Te Herenga Ora truly remarkable is its living legacy.

"It is not just a single tree but a self-sustaining cluster, constantly renewing itself as older trees pass and new ones take their place.

"This cycle of renewal ensures that the landmark remains intact, a testament to endurance, resilience, and the deep-rooted connection between land and people."