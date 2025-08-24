Body found on Wairau Bar

The body was found at the Wairau Bar in Marlborough. Photo: Google Maps

A rāhui has been placed on the Wairau Bar in Marlborough after a body was found in the water.

Police say the body was spotted by a member of the public in Spring Creek on Saturday afternoon.

A formal identification process is under way but could take some time.

The rāhui covers an area from the Opaoa and Wairau River confluence to the Wairau River mouth and prohibits the collecting of food and anyone entering the water.

It is expected to remain in place for five days.