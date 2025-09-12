Airline steps in to take over Blenheim-Christchurch flights

Photo: Supplied

Originair has announced it will start flying from Blenheim to Christchurch seven days a week from October 19.

The Nelson-based carrier will take over the route from Sounds Air, which announced in July it will no longer fly from Blenheim to Christchurch or Christchurch to Wānaka from the end this month.

Originair will fly twice a day from Tuesday to Thursday, and once on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

It will use its fleet of 18-seater, pressurised twin turboprop British Aerospace Jetstream planes, crewed by two pilots.

If the flights are a success, the airline will look to boost the route to two flights every day.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said in a statement the airport was "delighted to confirm the continuation of the vital regional air link".

"This swift transition ensures ongoing connectivity for travellers and communities across the South Island.

"Originair’s entry into the route reinforces a shared commitment to maintaining strong regional access.

"The announcement will be welcomed by many, as the route supports not only business and leisure travel, but also plays a crucial role in enabling patients to access specialist care at Christchurch Hospital.

"Enabling regional routes are vital to Christchurch’s role as the South Island hub, connecting communities and supporting economic activity across the region.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the white and yellow Jetstreams become a regular feature of our whanau."

Said Marlborough Airport chief executive Dean Heiford: "We welcome a new operator stepping in to pick up this critical route.

"A consistent return service to Christchurch is important for our business community, accessing health care, and as a key market for tourism.

"We’re pleased to see Originair’s plans to scale up this route as passenger demand is established."

DAY ORIGIN/DEPARTURE DESTINATION MON-THURS BHE / 0830 CHC MON-THURS CHC / 0950 BHE TUES-FRI BHE / 1510 CHC TUES-FRI CHC / 1630 BHE SUNDAY BHE / 1510 CHC SUNDAY CHC / 1630 BHE

