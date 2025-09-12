Testing out the trapdoor hydroslide

The first test ride of the 'Looping Rocket' hydroslide has taken place at Christchurch’s new Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre.

Installation of the facility’s five eel-inspired slides is nearly finished.

To use the country’s only trapdoor hydroslide, Looping Rocket, riders step into a launch chamber, watch the door close, and brace for a short countdown before the floor drops away, sending them down a 75-metre-long tube at speeds of up to 40km/h.

The test run was carried out by hydroslide installers Swimplex Aquatics as part of the process to calibrate water flow rates, ensuring riders reach the end safely.

Photo: Crown Infrastructure Delivery

The other four slides have also been tested ahead of their public opening.

Crown Infrastructure Delivery project director Alistair Young said the successful testing is a major step forward.

"These slides are not only technically impressive, they’re a symbol of the fun and energy Parakiore will bring to the city.

"Testing ensures every ride is thrilling and safe, and it’s exciting to see this part of the facility come to life."

The hydroslides are a standout feature of the 32,000m² indoor sports and aquatics facility, ranging in height from 9-12m. They are made up of about 800 fibreglass sections, some of which are translucent, allowing those lining up to see other riders zooming past.

The entire St Asaph St centre was initially estimated to have cost $217m but is now expected to cost about $500 million upon completion.

The slides were designed in collaboration with Matapopore to resemble silver-bellied eels in an eel pot.

Photo: Crown Infrastructure Delivery

Young said the colour scheme will make the entrance to Parakiore instantly recognisable.

"These slides aren’t just fun, they’re meaningful. They reflect local stories and values in a way that’s authentic and exciting."

The hydroslide tower includes five distinct experiences:

The Looping Rocket trapdoor slide for thrill-seekers, standing 12 metres high.

The Sphere Slide, where up to two riders on a raft spin unpredictably in a large sphere, also launching from the 12-metre platform.

Two additional body slides offering varied speeds and turns for all ages from the nine-metre platform.

A gentler slide from the nine-metre platform for less confident riders.

The slides will cater for up to 300 riders at a time.

Over in the 50-metre competition pool, installation of the 17m by 25m moveable floor has also been completed.

The adjustable feature can be set anywhere from 0m to 2.2m deep, allowing the pool depth to be tailored for different uses, from elite training to community swimming, aquajogging or learn-to-swim lessons.

Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre is being delivered by Crown Infrastructure Delivery and built by CPB Contractors. It will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council and is expected to open later this year.