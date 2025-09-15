Large fire engulfs rural home

Photo: File image / ODT

Firefighters are battling to contain a large house fire at a rural home in the Waitaki district.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a call about a home up in flames in the Fuchsia Creek area about 11.50am on Monday.

Crews from Oamaru and Weston initially responded, and then called for a further crew from the Waitaki station.

On arrival they found the home was fully engulfed by the fire, the spokesman said.

Firefighters were working to get the blaze under control and more crews were on their way to the scene.

