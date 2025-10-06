Truck crash blocks State Highway 73

A truck crashed near Arthur's Pass (image modified to remove identifying company information). Photo: NZTA / Waka Kotahi

Motorists have been warned to expect delays after a truck crashed into a guardrail near Arthur's Pass in Canterbury on Monday morning.

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the crash happened at a spot locals call Windy Point or Mirror Corner on State Highway 73 between Arthur's Pass Village and Otira.

NZTA warned motorists to expect delays and urged them to take care when travelling through the area.

A recovery effort was under way to remove the truck.

A road snowfall warning for Arthur’s Pass has been issued by Metservice from 4am-10am on Tuesday.

Snow showers could affect the road, with up to 1cm expected to settle above 800m.

