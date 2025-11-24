Youths target dozen businesses in 90min ram-raid spree

Police are investigating a series of ram-raids across Christchurch after about a dozen businesses were targeted within the space of 90 minutes.

Multiple burglaries were reported at a number of commercial properties across the city's western suburbs between 4am and 5.30am on Sunday.

Police said the alleged youth offenders used stolen vehicles to smash their way into shops and restaurants.

They took a "number of items from multiple locations".

A police spokesperson claimed the offenders deliberately fled the scene and were driving dangerously because they knew police would not pursue them due to the risks.

The spokesperson said police were not at the scene. But their leads were determined from "further enquiries and sightings of the vehicles believed to be involved after the fact".

The owner of the Pint & Pony in Halswell, Justin Potbury, told The Press he will sleep in the bar to stop youth offenders targeting businesses like his across the city.

The Pint & Pony was the target of a ram-raid over the weekend.

Potbury told The Press seven youths turned up in two stolen cars about 3.15am on Monday.

They tried kicking in the door, then used a tyre wrench to get into the premises, he said.

"It was kids. One would have been about 10 ... he was about 3ft tall," Potbury told The Press.

He says two girls in distinctive clothing and Nike shoes filmed the crime. Police are investigating but were unable to tell The Press if the Pint & Pony break-in was linked to the other burglaries over the weekend.