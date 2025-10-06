Call to review airport regulation rejected

Christchurch Airport. Photo: File image / Getty

Major airports are breathing a collective sigh of relief after the Commerce Commission rejected a call to review regulation that requires them to act in the best interests of consumers.

The airports said they were informed the commission would not include the contentious section 56a, or anything else in Part Four of the Commerce Act in upcoming amendments.

Part Four of the act included regulation specific to the major airports in Christchurch, Auckland, and Wellington, which effectively operated as monopolies in their markets.

However, the commission intended to proceed with a review of information disclosure requirements for major airport investment over the next year.

The Board of Airline Representatives executive director Cath O'Brien said the commission's targeted review would benefit consumers and airlines.

"This makes sense. Early disclosures about very substantial capital plans allow the commission to make sure these very high cost plans deliver on what they promise Kiwis. This is very similar to what the commission already does for other large scale monopoly investment."

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the commission's decision to rule out the need for an inquiry into airport regulation, following another request from Air New Zealand, would have lead to greater costs for necessary upgrades.

"Auckland Airport owns and operates one of New Zealand's most strategically important infrastructure sites and we are investing to ensure it delivers for the future."

"These essential upgrades are creating jobs, boosting resilience, improving the customer experience and adding the capacity our national gateway needs for growth. This investment will benefit all airlines and users of the airport."

NZ Airports Association chief executive Billie Moore said the association would cooperate with the commission's review of information disclosure requirements.

"We're ready to engage in good faith on refinements to information disclosure where they genuinely add value for the travelling public," Moore said.

"Any changes must be practical, proportionate, and based on evidence.

"The current framework already promotes transparency and accountability while giving airports the flexibility to invest for the long term. Refinements should build on those strengths."

RNZ has asked the Commerce Commission and Air New Zealand for comment.