Cup heroics a bittersweet finish

Scoring a hat-trick in the English Cup final was a special way to cap off a tough season for Cashmere Technical’s Lyle Matthysen.

The winger was awarded the Steve Sumner Medal for player of the match after leading Tech’s 5-1 win over Nomads United on Sunday, securing the club’s eighth cup title.

Matthysen and his teammates knew it would be their last game of the season, after Christchurch United’s 4-0 victory over Nelson Suburbs on Saturday lifted them to second place and secured the final National League spot ahead of Tech.

“We prepared for the worst and just made sure that we turned up to the final,” he said.

“It was a difficult week to have that in our minds, but a good way to end the season.”

Winning the trophy for the first time since 2022 carried extra meaning.

“It’s something we definitely cherish, and we always strive to get silverware back at the club,” he said.

United captain Travis Graham said National League qualification was a big boost for his side, and he was eager for the chance to avenge their Chatham Cup quarter-final loss to Auckland United.

“We’ve learned our lessons and know what it takes to play at a better level. The guys are really keen to be on the better side against them this time,” Graham said.

United will face Auckland in their first league game in two weeks.

Meanwhile, second-tier Halswell United begin their push for promotion to next season’s Southern League.

They will play FC Nelson over two legs, starting at home this weekend, with the winner to face Dunedin’s Northern AFC for a spot in the top division.

Head coach Ollie Hawkins said the club was “buzzing” with excitement.

“Halswell is a huge footballing community. You walk around, you go to the supermarket next door, and everyone talks about football here,” he said.

“It would be huge for our club.”

Halswell last played in the top-tier Mainland Premier League in 2021 – the forerunner to the Southern League – but have been stuck in the second division since.

Hawkins said he felt the club belonged in the top division.

“It’s got accolades. In 2005 it had a Chatham Cup run that made it to the semi-final, where they hosted it here at the Nest (Halswell Domain).

“If you come into our club rooms, you see the accolades from the previous years. It (Halswell) has won the premiership, it has won the English Cup, that’s where it should be, and that’s what we tell our players.”

Halswell meets FC Nelson at home on Saturday with the second leg to be played in Nelson next weekend