Cashmere Technical clean up the cups

Cashmere Technical won Canterbury's top men’s and women’s premier cup competitions in Christchurch on Sunday.

Technical's men’s side lifted the English Cup, with a 5-1 victory against Nomads United, during a day to remember at English Park.

The women’s team won the Reta Fitzpatrick Cup, beating UC Football 5-0 in the final.

Technical has now won the English Cup eight times, all of them in the past 11 years.

The club has also claimed the Reta Fitzpatrick Cup five times, including the last three seasons in a row.

Technical has won both cups in the same season twice before - in 2019 and this year.

After the men’s final, Technical’s Lyle Matthysen was awarded the Steve Sumner Medal for his MVP performance which included a first-half hat-trick.

Matthysen was the sixth Technical player to win the medal, which is named after the late All Whites legend.

It was the second time Matthysen has claimed the medal since 2020.

Anya Stephan’s two goals in the Reta Fitzpatrick Cup final saw her named MVP.

Reta Fitzpatrick Cup final

Cashmere Technical 5 (Anya Stephan 6′, 35′, Saskia Pelham 52′, Tessa Toombs 70′, 81′)

UC Football 0

English Cup final

Cashmere Technical 5 (Lyle Matthysen 2′, 29′, 45′, Garbhan Coughlan 57′, Gabriel Gallaway 87′)

Nomads United 1 (Josh Collett 7′)

