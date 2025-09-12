Snow, wind and thunderstorms on the way

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of Canterbury, while gale-force winds and possibly even tornadoes are expected further south.

Arthur's, Lewis and Lindis passes will all be under road snowfall warnings from early on Saturday morning, with up to 8cm expected to fall.

A MetService spokesman said a ‘‘very strong west-to-southwest flow’’ would develop over New Zealand in the morning.

The wind may approach severe gales in exposed places, including Dunedin, Clutha, Southland (south of Gore), and Stewart Island.

The wind was expected to be at its strongest from 8am until 5pm, and there was a good chance the strong wind watch would be upgraded to a warning, the spokesman said.

A trough may also bring thunderstorms to parts of the South Island during the afternoon and evening.

‘‘These thunderstorms will generate localised heavy rain, strong wind gusts of 90km/h-110km/h, small hail and possibly one or two small tornadoes.’’

He said it was possible the thunderstorms could become severe, generating damaging wind gusts of more than 110kmh.

‘‘People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as Strong Wind Watches may be upgraded to Orange Warnings, or new areas may be added.’’

The winds were expected to ease on Sunday, he said.

Canterbury road snowfall warnings

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

From 5am - noon on Saturday: Showers falling as snow to 800 metres from early Saturday morning until around midday Saturday and 3 to 5 cm may accumulate about the summit and lesser amounts further down.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

From 7am - 10pm on Saturday: Showers falling as snow to 800 metres from early Saturday morning and 5 to 8 cm may accumulate about the summit and lesser amounts further down.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 4am - noon on Saturday: Showers falling as snow to 700 metres from early Saturday morning. About 2 to 4 cm may accumulate about the summit in the morning and lesser amounts lower down. Snow flurries may continue during Saturday afternoon, but little if any snow is expected to settle.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz