Appeal for information following incident in New Brighton

If you can identify this man, call the police on 105. Photo: Canterbury Police

Police investigating an incident on the New Brighton Pier over the weekend are asking for help to locate this man.

Police said in a staement they want to speak with the man in these photos "as we believe he can assist with our enquiries" into the incident which took place about 3.40pm on Saturday June 14.

"The man has a distinctive hat and bike.

"If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 250614/8679."

Photo: Canterbury Police

Photo: Canterbury Police

-APL