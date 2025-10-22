School pupil creates winning peace poster

Ivy Wesley's poster, “What I see at, age 11, of what peace looks like”, won the Amberley District Lions-sponsored qualifying round for the Lions International Peace Poster Competition. Image: Supplied

Canterbury school pupil Ivy Wesley is in the running to win the Lions International Peace Poster competition.

The 11-year-old Amberley School pupil's poster won the Amberley District Lions-sponsored qualifying round for the worldwide competition, but must clear several more voting hurdles to qualify for the international title.

A winning poster from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands will go into the final voting round in the United States, with the winners announced on February 1 next year.

The winner will receive a $US5000 cash prize plus a paid trip (for the winner and a parent) to the award ceremony in Chicago.

Twenty-three merit awards, with cash prizes of $US500 each, will also be awarded.

The winners' artworks will be shared globally online to inspire others.

Previous winners can also be seen at this website.

The contest aims to foster a spirit of peace and international understanding among young people.

Participants create posters that reflect the theme of peace, which changes annually. This year’s theme is: ‘‘Together As One’’.

The winning posters will be selected based on originality, artistic merit, and expression of the theme.

The poster contest has become a cherished initiative worldwide, providing children from more than 100 countries with a platform to express their hopes and dreams for a more peaceful world.

Nine posters from the Amberley competition, including the top three from each of the three participating schools, Amberley, Broomfield and Leithfield, will be displayed in the Back Wall Gallery in Amberley’s Hurunui Memorial Library from October 15 to November 14.