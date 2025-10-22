$7m price tag for lakefront crib

This 1960s home in “one of the best locations in Wānaka” is for sale. Photo: Supplied

A Wānaka lakefront crib owned by one family for more than 60 years is on the market and expected to fetch north of $7 million.

The property in Bremner Bay has an RV of $6.94m but the listing agent expects it to sell for more.

“It’s got a lot of features that people are looking for. We’ve had pre-market indications of a number well north of the rateable value,” Craig Miles told OneRoof.

Interest had come from both developers and private buyers.

Nobody had expressed interest in keeping the crib so he expected the site to be subdivided or used to build a dream home.

- Allied Media