'Destructive winds will cause widespread damage': Red warning for parts of Canterbury

MetService is warning of possible threats to life as an extreme weather system packing winds of up to 150km/h bears down on the country tomorrow.
The forecaster is warning of damaging gales and significant heavy rain for southern and central New Zealand, and this morning issued a raft of severe weather alerts, including rare red strong wind warnings for parts of Canterbury, where winds of up to 150km/h are expected.
MetService says an active front, associated with a "significant deep low" to the south, will move over the country, bringing "a threat to life" from flying items and falling trees.
"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply."
The red-level warning has been issued from 1am until 5pm on Thursday for the Canterbury high country; 10am-4pm for Christchurch and the Canterbury plains; and in the North Island, 8am-6pm for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton.
MetService is urging people to stay indoors "or seek sturdy shelter away from trees. Avoid travel. Be ready for power and communication outages".
A red warning was issued in collaboration with councils, emergency services, Civil Defence, and often resulted in a State of Emergency, MetService's head of weather, Heather Keats, said.
It warns of conditions that could cause massive disruption and damage, injury or death.
"The severe weather is likely to cause huge disruption and damage," Keats said.
Orange level strong wind warnings have also been issued for Otago, Southland and Stewart Island, and there are orange level heavy rain warnings for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, Westland and Fiordland.
MetService said there was a possibility that some of the orange warnings would be upgraded to red, and urged people to keep up to date with forecasts.
- Allied Media