'Destructive winds will cause widespread damage': Red warning for parts of Canterbury

MetService is warning of possible threats to life as an extreme weather system packing winds of up to 150km/h bears down on the country tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of damaging gales and significant heavy rain for southern and central New Zealand, and this morning issued a raft of severe weather alerts, including rare red strong wind warnings for parts of Canterbury, where winds of up to 150km/h are expected.

MetService says an active front, associated with a "significant deep low" to the south, will move over the country, bringing "a threat to life" from flying items and falling trees.

"Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply."