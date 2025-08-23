ORC - Candidate Forums

This is the first in a series ofcandidate forums to be published over the next few weeks ahead of this year’s local body elections. We have invited those running for a seat at council tables across the South to answer several questions — mayoral candidates will answer five, and council candidates will answer two — to help our readers be better informed about the people wanting to represent them and guide these organisations spending their ratepayer dollars. Our first group of candidates want a seat on the Otago Regional Council. The next ORC will need to guide Otago through myriad interwoven challenges — from complex water planning and climate resilience work to equitable development, all while balancing environmental protection with economic realities. Improving transparency and community trust will also be critical.

Question 1 How should your council balance the need for infrastructure spending with concerns about rate rises?

Question 2 How do you envisage working with others in council — especially those who don’t agree with you?

Constituency: Dunedin (5)

Hilary Calvert

Age 71

Occupation Columnist

Q1 Rates do not need to rise to achieve better environmental outcomes. Doubling rates in the last six years has not seen any significant improvements: neither will reducing rates cause worse outcomes. Vision Otago, our group, will focus on outcomes, not on strategies and spending. We will also work with the community to achieve what we all want and deserve. We will vote to reduce rates over three years.

Q2 I have served on two councils and have shown I can work with others. I will expect to receive good information from staff and listen to the community before making decisions. Recently councillors voted to stop free buses for schoolchildren despite 90% of submitters being against this. We will challenge councillors to justify their decisions to the community thereby improving decision-making around the council table.

Chanel Gardner

Age 44

Occupation Executive officer, mum

Q1 Council must focus on core priorities: delivering and maintaining essential infrastructure all while keeping rates affordable. That requires tighter financial discipline, robust cost-benefit analysis and resisting “nice-to-have” projects until the basics are secure. Efficiency gains, smarter procurement and collaboration with the DCC, other territorial authorities and central government to ensure investment happens without continually pushing costs on to ratepayers

Q2 Diverse views are healthy in governance. My experience in civil litigation and primary sector advocacy has been anchored in respectful debate, careful listening and seeking common ground. Even when we disagree, I focus on shared objectives, like improving services and keeping rates stable rather than personalities or politics. Collaboration, compromise and evidence-based decision-making are the best way to deliver outcomes for the community.

Phil Glassey

Age Not provided.

Occupation Unemployed.

Q1 I consider that many councils have deferred infrastructure investment in lieu of rate increases over many years. If you want the infrastructure, pay the rates. Alternatively, allow for councils to raise revenue from alternative sources (e.g. bed levy).

Q2 I will have to work really hard at working with councillors I don’t agree with. It will require listening and knowing when to speak. Ultimately, democracy is about reaching a consensus.

Alex King

Age 56

Occupation IT

Q1 Nobody likes rate rises. But we need to pay for the things we want, like excellent public transport and some infrastructure to protect South Dunedin. The bus service won’t come at a huge cost, but South Dunedin will if central government doesn’t contribute. It’s critical to put the heat on central government to contribute. It’s critical to stop making climate change worse. Out-of-control climate change will result in out-of-control rates.

Q2 I relish the opportunity to work together with other councillors for the wellbeing of Otago residents. We won't always agree on how best to do that, but it’s up to all councillors to engage in open-minded discussion and find common ground. At the end of the day we have a job to do which is to protect Otago’s natural environment and provide public transport. Getting everyone aligned may be challenging, but I’m up for the challenge.

Tim Mepham

Age 65

Occupation Accountant

Q1 ORC infrastructure includes floodbanks, pumping stations, bridges, culverts etc. If people want these assets and their maintenance it must be funded. The council is required to fund operating costs from revenue. However, some capital costs could be funded by debt. My preference is to continue using targeted rates that allocate the majority of the cost to those who benefit the most, with some portion of the cost allocated as a general rate. And debt where significant capital projects are needed.

Q2 You need to be philosophical around council outcomes and accept that a majority decision represents a democratic outcome. It is always important to contribute in debate communicating the views and values you have been elected to stand up for.

Gretchen Robertson

Age 47

Occupation Otago Regional Council chairwoman

Q1 ORC’s key infrastructure is flood protection and public transport. Rising costs mean we must listen closely to communities who use and fund this, weighing needs, risks and solutions together. Strong Crown co-funding is vital. Open discussion on mitigation versus adaptation, and costs/benefits, ensures practical, cost-effective outcomes. We must also stay adaptable to new, more efficient ways of delivery, while retaining a strong local voice.

Q2 I lead with collaboration and respect, aiming to reduce conflict through clear facts, open listening, and fair input. With experience in bringing diverse stakeholders together in catchment management, I know differing views are healthy. I foster respectful debate, transparent decisions with clear rationale, and keep community at the heart, not egos.

Alan Somerville

Age 64

Occupation Councillor, retired early childhood teacher

Q1 Responsible spending means being prepared to spend money on things that are important and make a better life for everyone. The ORC’s infrastructure spending is mostly around flood protection. It’s critical for the safety of our people now and for later generations. Borrowing can smooth out the costs of big projects, and it’s important we contribute enough now so we don’t pass the debt to our grandchildren. Skimping on maintenance costs leads to even bigger bills down the track.

Q2 Listening with an open mind is essential. With listening can come understanding. That doesn’t mean all disagreements will be ironed out, but there is almost always some common ground to be found. We will all make better decisions in the end after hearing from people with different views.

Elliot Weir

Age 24

Occupation Current councillor, master’s student

Q1 We should first establish what our communities need from us now and into the future, then figure out how to distribute the costs most fairly. In the longer term, we need to work collaboratively with other councils to find efficiencies, establish in-house capacity and expertise to avoid costly consultants, and advocate more sustainable funding models between local and central government.

Q2 In my experience working with colleagues, stakeholders and members of the community, I have found that no matter how opposed we may be there is usually plenty of common ground we can establish as a starting point. I actively seek opportunities to work with all councillors and corners of the community, I am pragmatic and keen to compromise, but only when it leads to better long-term outcomes.

Constituency: Dunstan (4)

Ben Farrell

Age 45

Occupation Environmental planner and project manager

Q1 In my view it’s not so much about balancing the need for infrastructure spending against rate rises, it’s more about councils being financially prudent and being more accountable so that ratepayers get value for their money. We need to get the most from the Otago Central Lakes Regional Deal and encourage private investment so we are not as reliant on government funding.

Q2 Easily. I’ve established a successful professional career working collaboratively with people who share different positions and opinions. If elected, my focus can shift from working in the courtroom and board room to the council table. We’re a democratic society and everybody has a right to their opinion. I like challenging ideas, don’t mind speaking up and have a thick skin.

Neil Gillespie

Age 64

Occupation Manager

Q1 Rate rises are the biggest challenge faced by councils and requires councillors to fully understand the need/requirement for infrastructure and determine how, and by who/what, they’re funded. The need for spending on any infrastructure must be well understood by the ratepayer and requires effective engagement with them to inform the decision-making process. As the decision maker, council will need to ensure that the priority and timing of all infrastructure projects minimise any rates increase.

Q2 Councillors are elected as representatives for their constituencies. It is essential that they work together to be effective governors. There’s no place for personal or hidden agendas, or pre-conceived views. All members need to ensure they fully understand the issues before them and have open minds as to the decision they will make. They don’t have to agree with each other, but there must be respect for the differing views that will invariably arise. Working together is the best way forward.

Matt Hollyer

Age 51

Occupation Project and operations manager

Q1 All rates spending must balance current needs with true impacts on the future. Council’s work is effectively set by consultation with the community. Communication with communities about spending needs to greatly improve to get it right. If the community can accept fewer services, rates can go down; where they want more work done, rates go up. Informed decisions need full costings for action that include the costs of inaction.

Q2 With respect. All opinions and all perspectives that the electorate have voted on to council are there to be listened to.

Gary Kelliher

Age 53

Occupation Business owner

Q1 ORC has expanded too far and needs to condense and be more efficient in the activities it undertakes.

Q2 The ORC table over the past two terms has been very divided. I am very determined that rates need to reduce and a more cost effective council undertake the ORC activities. Not the staff dictating the ideological way forward that costs more and achieves less. I am hopeful this election will see candidates elected who are committing to their community, they will put rates and efficiency and reining ORC in so ratepayers get better value for their rates, as highest priority.

Michael Laws

Age Not supplied

Occupation Not supplied

Q1 The ORC doesn’t have a lot of infrastructure (mostly flood control related) and it is not this cost that has driven the astronomic rate increases. It is staff costs — more than doubling staff FTEs from 170 to 355 over the past six years. In addition, a new Dunedin HQ building that wasn’t required. The Vision Otago team will reduce rates by reducing staff FTE numbers, measuring genuine effectiveness (and not bureaucratic outputs), and utilising the ORC’s balance sheet much better.

Q2 Democracy is the contest of ideas, policies and personalities. Each candidate should have all three — a CV is not a substitute. But after the public have chosen, it is each member’s responsibility to put the best interests of Otago first. That won’t necessarily mean unanimity, but it will mean decisions based upon evidence, genuine community consultation, cost effectiveness and common sense.

Amie Pont

Age 47

Occupation Civil Servant — Regional field adviser for Herenga ā Nuku (Outdoor Access Commission)

Q1 Significant work into the Otago Regional Council Infrastructure Strategy and Otago Regional Public Transport Plans aims to guide decision making and assist in budgetary constraints over the next 30 years. Having good long-term vision enables costs to be spread across a longer timeframe, additional funding sources to be explored and rate increase pressures to be mitigated. Allowing infrastructure investment to lapse only compounds costs into the future and leads to far larger problems.

Q2 Healthy debate and critical thinking are integral in any group decision making capacity. I enjoy working with all personality types and listening to varied opinions. That’s what makes our world interesting. It is vital we give respect and understanding to those who genuinely have their communities and region at heart. Working with good intention while encouraging the views of the ratepayers ensures we are heading in the right direction.

Nicky Rhodes

Age 53

Occupation Real Estate

Q1 There is no reason for rates to continue to rise — a doubling of rates in the past two terms has not seen any significant improvements for ratepayers. Vision Otago will be focused on setting goals and achieving results for Otago. We will be voting to reduce rates over three years, by working together with our community for better outcomes.

Q2 I am well known for my ability to collaborate with multiple parties and have a proven record of working with internal and external stakeholders. I will expect the same from council staff; to share information so we can make informed decisions with the community in mind. Vision Otago will challenge our fellow councillors on their decision making, to improve outcomes around the council table.

Constituency: Moeraki (1)

Sophia Leon de la Barra

Age 45

Occupation Contractor

Q1 Reduce unnecessary expenditure on external consultants to deliver on infrastructure like public transport that our constituents need.

Q2 Collaborate to find consensus.

Constituency: Molyneux (2)

Robbie Byars

Age 37

Occupation Farmer

Q1 ORC is collecting nearly four times as much in rates now as it was just 10 years ago. There needs to be a re-focus on core services that matter most to the community. Unnecessary spending must be cut, and every dollar should deliver real value for ratepayers. Transparent planning and careful budgeting can fix essential infrastructure and provide reliable services without surprise rates hikes. By prioritising wisely and avoiding waste, the council can meet the region’s needs without hiking rates.

Q2 I’ll work with anyone who puts Otago first. Disagreements won’t stop me from delivering real results. Strong councils debate ideas, and I focus on solutions, not point-scoring. I’ll listen carefully, respect different views and look for common ground, while keeping the community’s interests at the heart of every decision. Practical action and accountability will guide me, even when opinions differ widely across the table.

Carmen Hope

Age 53

Occupation Celebrant

Q1 I think about our rural and urban communities throughout Otago and the work needed on issues such as river and water management, biosecurity, civil defence and catchment management. And I don’t see where the doubling of rates in the last six years has been spent. Otago communities are just not getting value for money. I joined Vision Otago to stand in this election because I don’t believe rates increases are the answer. Better outcomes and reduced rates is achievable.

Q2 Shown previously on the ORC that I can work constructively with fellow councillors and staff. It’s important to have integrity when making decisions, which requires a good understanding of the facts. A recent bus survey had 90% asking to keep school kids bus fares free. Despite this fact, councillors went on to vote to remove free bus fares for these kids, leaving the community reeling from councillors ignoring this feedback, leading to decision making not taking the community into account.

Lloyd McCall

Age 66

Occupation Farmer

Q1 Council spending must be community-informed and outcome-driven. For example, ORC flood and drainage assets are critical and must maintain capacity standards. The Taieri Liaison Group shows how community input can guide responsible infrastructure investment and maintenance while managing rate impacts.

Q2 We are elected to represent all the people of Otago, as opposed to promoting individual areas or sectors of the community. It is essential that all views are heard and respected in the process of agreeing to a collaborative decision. I will listen to all opinions and promote an outcome that I think is the best result for Otago but will respect the majority decision of council. Listening and respectful discussions are the building blocks of sound decision making.

Kate Wilson

Age 61

Occupation Farmer

Q1 Invest in the right capital infrastructure, depreciated over an appropriate period, and always cover operational costs each year with rates. We need to better show what work programmes deliver and the value they give, or cut programmes that are not delivering.

Q2 It is important to understand the facts, challenge the processes and plans and ensure that the best, most efficient methods are being used. Good solid arguments should be enough, or changing resolutions to at least get some gains. But sometimes some members simply do not appear to have open minds. It is hard.

Failed to respond: James Cockle (Dunedin), Andrew Noone (Dunedin) and Kevin Malcom (Moeraki).