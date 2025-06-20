Sheep chase on northern motorway

Disaster was averted when a mob of sheep escaped their paddock and started roaming on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin this morning.

The incident had potential to create havoc for motorists travelling on the Dunedin-Waitati Rd about 8.30am.

A Police spokeswoman said the Dunedin City Council and animal control were notified, but were later stood down when the farmer turned up to help herd the sheep back into a paddock.

‘‘There was a big group of sheep in live lanes.

‘‘It looks like some motorists assisted in helping direct the sheep off the road.

‘‘Disaster averted. There were no crashes, and no sheep were hit, so it looks like it all went well in the end.’’

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The sheep were believed to have escaped from a hole in a fence, she said.

‘‘It looks like the farmer's looking for a hole in his fence now.’’

She said Police did not intend to take any further action with the farmer on the matter.

