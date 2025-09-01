Dunedin ED wait times among worst in country: data leak

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin Hospital's emergency department wait times have been shown to be among the poorest in the country, leaked health data has revealed today.

The national daily emergency department data from across seven days in August, leaked to the Labour party, showed hospital's across New Zealand were processing on average 69-71% of patients within a six-hour period.

That falls short of the government's 74% target for 2024/25, and well-short of its 95% target for 2030.

Dunedin Hospital's results were the poorest across all 23 hospitals on three of the seven days.

A range of patients between just 35.9% and 48.4% were seen within the target six-hour period.

It joined hospitals in other bigger centres around the country - Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch - among the poorest.

The national average ranged between 63.7 and 75.8%, although the quarterly average fell between 69.1% and 70.4%.

The data showed Grey Base Hospital, in Greymouth, had the best rate in the country, having seen 90% of its patients within the six-hour time frame.

Both Whangārei and Timaru hospitals were regularly meeting the 77% threshold, as well.

- Allied Media