Two injured after car accident near Waitati

Emergency crews have responded to a single-vehicle crash near Waitati tonight.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews from Waitati and Willowbank stations and a Waitati support vehicle were called to Mt Cargill Rd, near Harvey St, after a car left the road and ended up in a paddock.
The occupants were not trapped. Fire crews transported them to the Waitati Fire Station to get them out of the rain while waiting for medical assessment.
A Hato Hone St John said two patients were being assessed at the station by ambulance staff and initial indications were their injuries were minor.
One ambulance responded.