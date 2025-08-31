Sunday, 31 August 2025

Two injured after car accident near Waitati

    By Ruby Shaw
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency crews have responded to a single-vehicle crash near Waitati tonight.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesman said two crews from Waitati and Willowbank stations and a Waitati support vehicle were called to Mt Cargill Rd, near Harvey St, after a car left the road and ended up in a paddock.

    The occupants were not trapped. Fire crews transported them to the Waitati Fire Station to get them out of the rain while waiting for medical assessment.

    A Hato Hone St John said two patients were being assessed at the station by ambulance staff and initial indications were their injuries were minor.

    One ambulance responded.

     

    Advertisement