Lake overflow unlikely to stop soon

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Water spills from Lake Pukaki into the Pukaki River on Friday.

The Pukaki canal feeds water into Lake Ruataniwha beside Twizel.

Meridian Energy has advised water spilling from Lake Pukaki will continue this week.

The company said in a statement yesterday that, with rain forecast this week, it expected to continue releasing water from gate 19 at Lake Pukaki and from the Waitaki Hydro Station.

The anticipated rain was not likely to be significant enough for releases to be required at Lakes Benmore or Aviemore, the company said.

River flows and levels remained unpredictable, it said.

Anyone camping or using any of the areas around Lakes Benmore, Aviemore and Waitaki was asked to follow all signs and instructions and ensure they were a safe distance from the water’s edge.

The company said lakes and rivers within the Waitaki catchment were "very high" due to recent rainfall and snowmelt.

It had been releasing water from Lake Pukaki since December 3 and at this stage there was no end date for the releases.

"It will happen when inflows reduce," the company said.