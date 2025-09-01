Man arrested while wearing stolen hoodie: police

Photo: ODT files

A man who allegedly shoplifted from five Dunedin businesses was arrested while wearing a hoodie with the price tag still attached, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Moray Pl, at about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Two people, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, had been seen acting disorderly.

The man was wanted for a previous shoplifting incident and was arrested, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘Whilst he’s been handcuffed, police observed that the hoodie he's wearing still had the tag attached.’’

A search of the man’s property found multiple stolen items from shops around the Dunedin CBD — including Mountain Warehouse, Whitcoulls, EB Games, LollyShop and Health 2000, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

Methamphetamine was also found on his person.

The man would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday on five shoplifting charges, two trespassing charges and possession of methamphetamine. Yesterday, police arrested another woman for an historic shoplifting offence.

The 48-year-old woman allegedly stole two vacuum cleaners from Briscoes last month, one valued at $859 and the other at $599, Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was charged with shoplifting more than $1000 and would also appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

