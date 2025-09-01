Gusty afternoon forecast for South

Parts of the South appear set for a gusty afternoon and evening today.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch, in which west to southwest winds were forecast to approach severe gale in exposed places, especially about the coast.

The watch was in place for Dunedin, Clutha, Southland south of Gore and Stewart Island.

It was set to begin from 1pm and run through to 8pm, with a moderate chance it would be upgraded to a warning.

Meanwhile NZTA released an update this morning confirming the Milford Rd (State Highway 94) remained closed this morning between Hollyford Junction and Donne Bridge.

It had been closed this yesterday afternoon due to snowfall.

The road was expected to re-open by noon today, NZTA said.

There was also a snowfall warning in place for the Crown Range Rd until noon, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

The road remained open, but chains were advised.

North Island battered

Firefighters were kept busy overnight, attending more than 100 weather-related call-outs as the North Island was battered by strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The wild weather downed trees and powerlines throughout Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said between 5pm and 5am there were 114 call-outs in Auckland, 29 in Waikato, three in Northland and nine in Bay of Plenty.

There had been no injuries reported.

Most were for loose roofing iron, uplifted trampolines or toppled powerlines and trees, and he urged people to keep clear of downed lines and report them immediately to their electricity provider.

In Auckland, Pennefather said a tree fell onto a house in Onehunga, and a trampoline flew onto a neighbour's roof in Papakura.

Trees had hit powerlines in several areas across the city and a trampoline also fell onto powerlines in Onewhero.

According to the Vector website power was still out in small patches across Auckland.

- Allied Media and RNZ