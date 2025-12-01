ODT Racing Chat: Cromwell Christmas meeting

ODT Racing Chat is at Cromwell today brought to you by Fred's Fencing to celebrate the Otago Racing Club's Christmas meeting.

We capture the huge crowd on course and talk to a few of the young punters enjoying "the rite of passage" which epitomises Cromwell race day.

We chat with the constabulary to check that all is in order.

Then we check in on young trainer Lacey Stewart who grabbed a double on the day including the Cromwell Cup.