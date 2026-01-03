ODT Racing Chat: Omakau 2026

ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by the Wedderburn Tavern, is at the Central Otago trotting meeting at Omakau to capture the action from the largest race day in the South.

With nearly 8000 on course there are bound to be a few highlights.

We get up close and personal with the horses at the start from the mobile cart.

We track down commentator Craig Rail and watch him call a race from high up in the stands.

We check out the action on the catwalk as a record 34 contestants are put through their paces to find the winner.

Stay with us to soak it all up.