Manhunt following North Island double homicide

Police said they were looking for Mitchell Cole, 29, as part of their enquiries Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police investigating a double homicide in the central North Island have released an image of a man they're describing as a person of interest.

Two bodies were found at a house in Ruatiti, near Ohakune, on Saturday afternoon.

A scene examination was still under way on Monday at the large, remote property on Murumuru Road, including the use of the Eagle helicopter.

Police said they were looking for Mitchell Cole as part of their enquiries.

They believe the 29-year-old is in the Ruatiti area.

"I know this event will be concerning for many in our community," Central District Commander Superintendent Dion Bennett said.

"Police will be carrying out reassurance patrols as we work as quickly as possible to locate those involved.

"Additional police are in the Ruatiti area to assist the investigation as we pursue every lead available to us."

Bennett said Cole should not be approached and anyone who saw him should call 111 immediately.

Anyone with non-urgent information is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, or call 105 using reference number P064773873. A report can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.