Security stepped up for NZ's for Jewish community after Bondi terror attack

A police car outside a Wellington synagogue on Monday, following the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia. Photo: RNZ

Security measures have been increased for the Jewish community across New Zealand after the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney, Australia.

Sixteen people died and dozens were injured after two gunmen opened fire on the beach where a large group was gathered for a Hanukkah celebration called Chanukah by the Sea on Sunday evening.

Major cities around the world like London, Berlin and New York are stepping up security for Hannukah events after the attack.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report police were meeting Jewish community leaders to give extra reassurances around security and patrols.

A police car could be seen stationed outside a Wellington synagogue on Monday morning.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tusha Penny said there would be an increased visible police presence nationally, and for reassurance, there will be additional patrols at significant sites of Jewish worship.

"This week is an important week for the Jewish faith, and we are working directly with the Jewish Council to ensure everybody can celebrate safely," Penny said.

Luxon said he had contacted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to offer support and condolences.

"These were shocking and appalling images we saw last night; I was sickened as I watched it. Our thoughts go straight to the people who have lost their lives or their loved ones, or been injured. But also our thoughts go to the Jewish community in Australia, but also here and around the world.

"There is no indication of any New Zealanders caught up in the attack. Obviously, many of us know that area very well and there's a lot of Kiwis in that area."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Luxon said the government has been funding security upgrades at Jewish and Muslim places of worship in New Zealand from the Prime Minister's Emerging Priorities fund since late 2024. He said the government had also been part of inter-faith dialogues with different faith groups to offer support.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was not aware of any New Zealanders involved in the fatal shooting.

It said the New Zealand High Commission and Consulate staff were safe and were urgently working to seek more information from authorities.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand was shocked and distressed by what he says was a vile terrorist attack.

"Our deepest condolences are with all those who have lost loved ones," Peters said on social media.

"We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

"Terrorism, antisemitism and hate have no place in our societies."

Sickened but not surprised

New Zealand Jewish Council president Juliet Moses told Morning Report she had seen a normalisation of antisemitism and incitement of violence around the world, including in New Zealand and Australia.

"We are sickened, shocked... but not completely surprised."

Moses said they had had amazing support already from police and the government.

"They are taking it very seriously. I know they are looking at the general threat level and security environment, and they have reassured us they are doing everything they can to keep us safe."

She said there would be many of the New Zealand Jewish community who knew people who were caught up in this tragedy.

"This will absolutely cause people, more so than before, to question what their future is in Australia for Jewish people."

The Holocaust Centre of New Zealand said it was profoundly shocked by the attack on innocent people during Chanukah - the festival of light.

Its chair Deborah Hart said they wanted to express their deep sorrow to the families of those killed and injured.

"New Zealand Jews, like our Australian brethren, now live with increased fear and vigilance," Hart said.

"I have MC'd many Chanukah in the Park events in New Zealand over the years - events just like the one in Bondi. We don't hold them any more. We can't."

She said there was painful symbolism in the attack occurring during Chanukah - the festival of light.

"Chanukah is a time when we celebrate resilience, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness," Hart said.

"To have such violence inflicted on Jews at this moment is a devastating reminder that antisemitism continues to manifest in the most brutal ways."

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) said it had reached out to the Jewish community to express its sympathy and thoughts, and extends its deepest condolences to families.

"When communities are targeted because of their faith, and when innocent bystanders as well as members of the Police are killed or injured, this constitutes nothing less than hate inspired violence that has no place in any civilised society," FIANZ said in a statement.