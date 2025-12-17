Poll puts Labour well ahead of National

Labour leader Chris Hipkins (L) is preferred prime minister on 45 percent, while National's Christopher Luxon is at 39 percent, according to the latest poll. Photo: RNZ

Labour has an eight-point lead over National in the latest The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll, but neither the coalition nor the opposition has the numbers to govern.

Labour has 38 percent support in the poll, up four points since the last survey in October, compared to National on 30 percent, down one point.

National's coalition partners Act NZ and New Zealand First are on 8 and 9 percent respectively.

The Greens are registering 8 percent - down one - with Te Pāti Māori on two percent - also down one.

That result would give the coalition parties just 59 seats between them - not enough to hold on to government.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is still the preferred prime minister on 45 percent, while Christopher Luxon is at 39 percent, although Luxon has gained 3 points since the last The Post/Freshwater Strategy poll in October.