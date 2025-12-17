Man carrying samurai sword in Auckland's Queen St arrested

A man has been arrested in central Auckland for carrying a samurai sword, which some members of the public mistook for a gun.

Police say they were initially called at around 4pm when a member of the public thought they saw a man with a gun on Upper Queen St.

Armed police rushed to the scene but couldn't substantiate the presence of any firearms.

Police later tracked down a man carrying a samurai sword wrapped in a jacket on nearby Vincent St.

He was arrested and police say he will be charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

"There is no information to suggest that this samurai sword was presented at any member of the public," a spokesperson clarified.