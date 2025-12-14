'Only takes one spark': Fireworks ban in South Canterbury

Wildfire is an ever-present hazard in the Mackenzie Basin due to the dry and windy climate, Fenz says. Photo: Getty Images

Temporary fireworks bans covering the Mackenzie Basin and around Lake Clearwater in South Canterbury take effect from tomorrow.

The move is part of continuing efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over summer.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ said wildfire was an ever-present hazard in both areas because of their dry and windy climate, the natural vegetation and topography.

As 98% of New Zealand’s wildfires are started by people, Fire and Emergency NZ is renewing the annual fireworks bans in both of the popular visitor destinations.

The area covered by the fireworks ban for the Mackenzie Basin. IMAGE: FENZ

District Commander Rob Hands said setting off fireworks was a highly risky activity over summer, when vegetation was tinder dry and outdoor fires often challenging for crews to bring under control.

While some parts of the countryside are still deceptively green, locals know how quickly conditions can change - given a few warm and windy days.

"We are putting this measure in place now when visitor numbers are starting to increase so that we have a consistent approach all summer," Mr Hands said.

"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire, so we want visitors to understand the risks and leave their fireworks at home this summer."

The area covered by the fireworks ban for Lake Clearwater. IMAGE: FENZ

Signage was being installed over the next few days and there would be posters in campgrounds and shops to remind people not to let off any fireworks.

The MacKenzie Basin is in an open fire season, meaning that a permit is not needed to light an open fire in the area.

However, anyone planning to light a fire in the open still needs to do it safely and with consideration for others.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz or call 0800 658 628 to see whether any restrictions are in place before lighting up.

The temporary fireworks ban for the Mackenzie Basin would be in place until March 31 next year, while the Lake Clearwater Ban ends on February 10.

- Allied Media