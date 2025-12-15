Canterbury crash blocks part of SH1

State Highway 1 is down to one lane south of Dunsandel after a car hit a powerpole shortly before noon today.

A police statement said the single-vehicle crash happened about 11.50am, between Dunsandel and Frasers Rd.

Initial indicators suggested there were injuries but police wouldn't say how many were injured, or their status.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.