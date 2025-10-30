Pop-up gig set for soloist

Vocalist Maya Satake will feature in a Dunedin Jazz Club pop-up gig on Saturday. Photo: supplied

Fresh from her sellout concert performing the repertoire of Ella Fitzgerald, singing sensation Maya Satake returns to the stage at the Dunedin Jazz Club for a pop-up gig at Moons this Saturday.

Accompanied by jazz club director and pianist Bill Martin, the intimate setting will provide the opportunity for Satake to perform old and new pieces in a more flexible format.

Martin’s walking bass lines and atmospheric chords will also provide a platform for young American alto saxophonist Ethan Burton to show his improvisational skills.

Satake joined the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra in 2025 and is now quickly gaining a reputation as a confident soloist with an appreciation of the history of jazz.

She had performed big band arrangements of standards by Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Connick jun, and Frank Sinatra, and was now exploring jazz standards in a small format that allowed room for shifts in tempo and expression.

Burton originally hailed from Portland, Oregon and was relishing the performance opportunities in Dunedin. He recently starred as the key soloist in tributes to Quincy Jones, John Coltrane and Charles Mingus.

The concert will be held this Saturday, November 1, from 7.30pm at Moons, 286 Princes St. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets via the Dunedin Jazz Cub website. — Allied Media