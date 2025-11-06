Applications open for RSA scholarships

The Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust is offering scholarships to tertiary students, with a defence force connection, for 2026.

Applications are open for a scholarship of $1000 for people who have served, or have a spouse, parent, or grandparent who serve with the NZ Defence Force.

Applications close on November 30.

Further information and application forms can be obtained from the office of the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust by emailing finance@dn-rsa.org.nz, or phoning (03) 466-4886 or 0800 664-888.

The Dunedin RSA area covers Lawrence, Cromwell, Upper Clutha, Omakau, Maniototo and the Dunedin metropolitan area excluding Mosgiel. — Allied Media