Festival to mark 50th anniversary

Legendary Dunedin outdoor music festival, the Whare Flat Folk Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary over the festive season, with four days of music, sun, camping and workshops.

Running from December 30 to January 3 at Waiora Scout Camp in North Taieri, the family-friendly festival features musicians from across New Zealand and around the world, along with jam sessions, workshops, dance events and programmes for children.

Whare Flat Folk Festival director Siobhan Dillon said the festival began in 1975 as a modest folk "camp" created by the then New Edinburgh Folk Club.

Since then, the festival has grown into a four-day camping event, drawing folk music fans, families and musicians from everywhere.

"Over the years, Whare Flat has developed a reputation not just as a concert-based event, but as a vibrant, inclusive space for music, dance, storytelling, skill-sharing and community," Mrs Dillon said.

The festival is run entirely by volunteers, under the umbrella of Dunedin Folk Club, and people of all ages, seasoned performers and first-timers are welcome to join in — whether they are playing, dancing, learning or simply listening.

As a special celebration of the Whare Flat Folk Festival’s 50th anniversary, the event will feature four full days of concerts and performances, showcasing a broad range of music styles.

Nordic folk outfit Dragkroka, of Sweden, will be special guests for the upcoming 50th anniversary Whare Flat Folk Festival.

Headliners will include United Kingdom-based Jennifer Reid, showcasing 19th century working class ballads; Swedish group Dragkroka diving into Nordic folk music; Old Man Luedecke, a much-loved Canadian roots singer-songwriter; and Christchurch-based performer Yujing Cui, who blends Eastern and Western influences.

Other events will include a 50th anniversary concert, featuring performers involved in the festival over the years, and a 50th celebration panel interview, led by clinical psychologist Sue Galvin.

In a festival tradition, people would again have the chance to ring in the New Year surrounded by music, community, nature and friendship at the annual New Year’s Eve ceilidh, Mrs Dillon said.

"Reaching 50 festivals is a remarkable milestone.

"Throughout its history, Whare Flat Folk Festival has been a place where people come together not only to listen, but to share songs, stories, skills and friendship across generations."

The 50th edition would be "an opportunity for former attendees and performers, new faces, families and friends to come together — to reflect on the past, celebrate the present and play music into the future".

