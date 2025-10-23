Return for wide-ranging solo show

Harriet Moir. Photo: supplied

Dunedin comedian and entertainer Harriet Moir will present a return season of her award-winning solo show Just Eat the Damn Sausage later this month.

Following the success of a sold-out season at the Dunedin Fringe Festival 2025 and sold-out shows across Te Waipounamu, Moir will perform the hour-long solo comedy show at Te Whare o Rukutia on October 30-31, at 7pm.

In a statement, Moir said the wide-ranging show "flips the bird" to the patriarchy and the multiple ways it has tried to keep her small and keep her quiet.

Woven through personal stories, anecdotes, yarns and jokes, Just Eat the Damn Sausage is essentially about the weight of beauty standards imposed on women. It also covers themes like domestic abuse, solo parenting, dating (again) and raising teenage daughters.

In addition, Moir suffers from a rare and significant voice disorder, which also features in the show and is an unexpected twist in her life as a performer.

Moir lives in Dunedin with her two daughters and their cat, where she works as a comedian, writer, wedding and funeral celebrant, MC, actor, singer, writer, producer and entertainer — but not all at the same time.

She regularly produces shows around the South Island, travels nationwide to perform with some of New Zealand’s top comedians and touring comedians.

Just Eat the Damn Sausage won the Best Comedy Award and the New Zealand Tour Award at the Dunedin Fringe Festival 2025. — Allied Media