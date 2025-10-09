Church on the hill to be swinging

Dunedin swing band Skin & Bone will perform atop Otago Peninsula next weekend. Photo: supplied

Dunedin's original swing unit, Skin & Bone, will bring their eclectic mix of "cowboy lounge" music to Otago Peninsula next weekend in their "Wee Kirk On The Hill" concert.

The restored Pukehiki Church, high atop Otago Peninsula, will be the venue for the concert, to be held next Saturday, October 18, from 7.30pm.

Formed in 2021, the five-piece swing band occupy a niche they call "cowboy lounge" music, and are popular with the swing dance community.

All band members — Steve Hudson (drums), Mike Moroney (guitar), John Dodd (bass), Anna Bowen (fiddle/mandolin) and Emily Sterk (clarinet), are also vocalists and create tight harmonies together.

Recently, Skin & Bone released a 15-track album Last Bus to Brockville, a collection of original music and Western swing covers.

