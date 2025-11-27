A very Celtic Christmas

High-energy stage show "A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland" will come to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre next Wednesday, December 3. Photo: supplied

Dunedin lovers of Irish dance and music prepare to be enchanted as some of the world’s leading Irish music and dance performers bring all the craic of an Irish Christmas to life on stage.

Australian company Pace Live, is touring its high-octane "A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland" show through New Zealand, including to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre next Wednesday night, December 3, at 7.30pm.

The cast features Auckland champion Irish dancer Keely O’Grady, who was the 2024 New Zealand and International Rose of Tralee winner, along with Christchurch champion Irish dancer Mitchell O’Hara.

These two New Zealand dancers will perform alongside 15 top musicians and Irish dancers, including performers from international hit shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.

The family show brings the heart-warming spirit of an Irish Christmas through a mix of traditional tunes, ballads, carols and top-notch dance talent.

Pace Live was created by renowned Australian Irish dancing duo Ceili Moore and Brent Pace, who have choreographed routines for the "A Celtic Christmas" show.

Moore said the company was "thrilled to bring the magic of an Irish Christmas to New Zealand audiences, fresh from our Off-Broadway season — it’s heartfelt, hilarious and bursting with energy".

