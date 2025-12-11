Ensemble, duo bring new approach to jazz concert

Chamber jazz duo Reid+Wolken, comprising vocalist Karin Reid and guitarist Alex Wolken, will perform alongside the newly formed Ōtepoti Vocal Ensemble in two concerts this weekend. Photo: supplied

The newly formed Ōtepoti Vocal Ensemble will debut their harmony-laden approach to jazz, soul, R&B and neo-soul music in two concerts this weekend.

The ensemble is the brainchild of Dunedin vocalist Karin Reid, who has gathered a small group of singers who share a love of layering close harmonies over musical arrangements.

The Ōtepoti Vocal Ensemble, comprising Hagino Baker, Claire Hones, Fraser Kay, Jamie Powell and Reid, perform a repertoire that includes reinterpretations of songs by the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Radiohead, Jamie xx, and Maisey Rika, along with jazz classics, accompanied on guitar by Alex Wolken.

Reid said, in a statement, that the ensemble’s combined harmonic textures were "groove-laden and rich", with a repertoire that developed and expanded on Reid+Wolken’s "Jazz from Inside & Outside the Jazz Oeuvre" project, which began in 2019.

The Ōtepoti Vocal Ensemble will debut a "first draft" set of songs, alongside a set of original songs performed by Reid+Wolken during two intimate shows this Saturday, at 7.30pm and Sunday, at 4pm, at Trident House, 88 Vogel St.

Reid said the shows aimed to fundraise for the jazz project, while giving audiences relaxing pre-Christmas concerts.

Booking is available via humanitix.com