Play gives stalwart directing debut

Holiday hilarity ensues during rehearsals for the Taieri Dramatic Society production of comedy Santa Weighs In, for cast members (from left), Esme Grey, 13, Hannah Scoullar, 17, Daniel Collins, 11, Luke Payne, 15, and Hector Rohloff, 16. Photo: Bernadette Hay

Taieri Dramatic Society stalwart Ella Coudret has grown up in the theatre, having been involved in productions at Mosgiel’s Fire Station Theatre since she was a youngster.

Now Coudret is stepping up to the director’s chair for the first time, leading an enthusiastic cast of 10 young actors in performing Santa Weighs In, a new festive comedy by playwright Judi Billcliff.

Written specially to be performed as the Taieri Dramatic Society’s Christmas production for this year, Santa Weighs In is filled with Billcliff’s signature New Zealand fun.

In the play, Santa (Luke Payne) gets upset when Mrs Claus (Hannah Scoullar) has to go away to look after her mother and eats all the treats she has left for him. But then, Santa’s suit won’t fit him any more.

Everyone tries to help, including Klaus Claus (Hector Rohloff), a personal trainer, but will he help or hinder Santa’s weight-loss plans?

Fun characters abound in Santa Weighs In, including Nanny Ez (Madison Rivett), the family cats and lots of little helpers, filling the story with fun and surprises.

The cast of 10 young actors also includes Jessie Gawthrop-McNeill, Jorja Robertson, Esme Grey, Hannah Lawson, Daniel Collins and Grace Fry.

For Coudret, having the opportunity to work with and mentor young actors, is a case of life coming full circle.

"Starting off acting in children's shows here [at Fire Station Theatre] really helped my confidence and made me fall in love with theatre," she said.

"It gave me the foundations to push myself into more challenging roles and gain invaluable skills and experiences.

"Making my directorial debut with Santa Weighs In feels like the natural next step in that journey."

Coudret has been impressed by the talents of her young cast, and is grateful to have had strong support around her from Fire Station Theatre stalwarts, including experienced director Bernadette Hay.

Everyone involved in the production is taking on additional tasks to ensure its success, including Coudret herself, who will be doing hair and makeup for the cast.

"With a show like this, everyone pulls together to make it happen — that’s part of the magic," she said.

Santa Weighs In will be staged at the Fire Station Theatre, 3 Cargill St, Mosgiel, this Friday, at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday, at 2pm.

It is also on next Friday, December 19, at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday, December 19-20, at 2pm. The family show runs for about 70 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

