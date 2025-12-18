Hometown heroine returns

Nadia Reid brings her Enter Now Brightness tour to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre this Friday night. Photo: Marieke Macklon

After a "huge couple of years" living and performing in the United Kingdom, New Zealand musician Nadia Reid is excited to return home to see friends and family , and to celebrate her most recent album Enter Now Brightness.

Reid has performed shows in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington this month and rounds off her whistle-stop New Zealand tour with a performance this Friday night, December 19, 8pm at the Regent Theatre, with support from The Broken Heartbreakers.

"New Zealand will always feel like a home crowd for me and my friends, family and fans are so precious to me," Reid told The Star.

It will not be a long visit though — Reid needs to return to her Manchester home quickly, and will be flying out on Christmas Day.

"But in and around my shows, I will be doing lots of ocean swimming, seeing friends, and sorting out my storage unit," she said.

Reid is known for her well-crafted songwriting and released her fourth album, Enter Now Brightness, in February, 2025, moving away from earlier folk inclinations to establish a sound that is distinctly her own.

The album was released in the midst of "a huge couple of years" for Reid, including performing at Glastonbury — her first outing with her new UK band.

"But I have to say my set at Green Man Festival in Wales on the Walled Garden stage is one I’ll never forget.

"The heat had just eased after a very hot day. I had my babies asleep in the audience, and the crowd were so attentive and full of love."

The process of recording, releasing and promoting music now involves working around parenting her two young daughters, something Reid takes in her stride.

"Funnily enough, I find touring and the rhythm of releasing an album quite inspiring, and I work well under pressure and deadlines," she said.

Looking forward to next year, Reid has her "dream producer" lined up, and plans to be working with Chrysalis Records on another album.

