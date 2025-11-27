Youth production put on in earnest

Algernon Moncrieff (Rowan Metreyeon, left) is perplexed by Cecily Cardew’s (Ella Verberne) unusual butler Merriman (Riley McIntosh), in this scene from The Importance of Being Earnest. Photo: Shannon Colbert

The Playhouse Theatre's newly established youth theatre group presents The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde’s timeless comedy of manners, mistaken identities and witty one-liners.

In a statement, a Playouse spokesperson said the play, which opens tonight at the Albany St theatre, was a hilarious dig at Victorian ideas around class, marriage and the shallowness of polite society — where appearance was everything.

Wilde’s characters are all intent on the pursuit of pleasure — from the charming John Worthing, who escapes his country house responsibilities for the excitement of town by inventing a younger brother called Ernest, to his friend Algernon Moncreiff, who evades his aunt’s demands by escaping to the country to visit his nonexistent friend, Bunbury.

Everything starts to unravel when John (Fen McIntosh) and Algernon (Rowan Metreyeon) fall in love with two determined young women, Gwendolin Fairfax (Gracie Fagerlund) and Cecily Cardew (Ella Verberne), both of whom believe they are engaged to Ernest Worthing.

Chaos ensues with the arrival of the formidable Lady Bracknell (Millabene Turnbull), who takes an unusual interest in Cecily’s governess Miss Prism (Ruauri O’Malley-King).

The production, directed by Sebastian Cumming, will offer a fresh take on Wilde’s classic play, with all the fun of disappearing cucumber sandwiches, double identities, love and romance.

The new youth theatre group, named "Watching the Crossing", began at the beginning of of 2025 with a group of school leavers, who had been regulars in the Playhouse Children’s Theatre but who could no longer participate in productions because of their study or work commitments.

Group members wanted to be able to continue to act and also develop their skills in production and directing, a spokeperson said.

Watching the Crossing members, including director Sebastian Cumming, have tackled every aspect of the production of The Importance of Being Earnest themselves.

There will be seven performances of The Importance of Being Earnest from tonight until Sunday, December 7, with most performances at 6pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Bookings are available via www.theatretickets.co.nz/shows/playhouse

All proceeds will go to support the the Playhouse Theatre's refurbishment project. — Allied Media